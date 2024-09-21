Connecticut Sun Practice Situation Before Fever Series Has WNBA Fans Baffled
The Connecticut Sun will be competing against the Indiana Fever during the first round of the WNBA playoffs, which begins on Sunday.
Although the Sun are the No. 3 seed and the Fever are the No. 6 seed, this series is expected to be closely contested, given how well Caitlin Clark and the Fever have performed since the WNBA's month-long Olympics break ended.
The Sun have gone 3-1 against Indiana so far this year. Yet, Indiana won their most recent game, and the other three wins came earlier on in the season when the Fever were still getting their bearings and trying to find their team identity.
While it remains to be seen how this series will fare, what's for sure is that the Sun faced a peculiar practice situation before Sunday's game.
On Saturday, the Hartford Courant's Emily Adams posted a photo on X of the Fever's practice facility with the caption, "Just WNBA things! 24 hours before their first playoff game, the Connecticut Sun are finishing practice on a half court to share space with a community center event."
The Sun needing to compete with a community center event for practice space has fans confounded on social media.
"This is embarrassing. Having a WNBA franchise in Uncasville is also embarrassing. The Sun sold out the Celtics arena. That seems like a natural and very profitable move, if it could be negotiated," X user @Roger__Hardy wrote.
"So wild that this is the reality of one of the best teams in the WNBA," added SB Nation writer Noa Dalzell.
A third person wrote, "hey so this is actually insane!"
While Adams later noted that a personal practice facility for the Sun is, “100% in the near future,” this is certainly still not a good look for the WNBA.