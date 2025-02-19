Cooper DeJean Opens Up About Caitlin Clark's Message After Eagles Super Bowl Win
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025.
In hindsight, the game might have been out of reach once Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception to Eagles cornerback and former Iowa Hawkeyes standout Cooper DeJean, which DeJean returned for a touchdown to make the score 17-0 in the second quarter.
When speaking with Kay Adams during his February 12 appearance on the Up & Adams Show, DeJean revealed that he received a congratulations text message from diehard Kansas City fan and fellow Iowa Hawkeyes alumni Caitlin Clark.
"Yeah, yeah. She sent me a nice message congratulating me. So that was nice of her, being a Chiefs fan and all," DeJean said when whether he received a message from Clark after Sunday's game ended
During a February 19 appearance on The Pivot Podcast, DeJean expanded on the message he received from the Indiana Fever superstar.
“I think us going to Iowa together, she was just saying that she was proud of me," DeJean said. "Congratulating me. Not only that I scored a touchdown but winning the biggest game in football in my first year.
"I appreciate her for that, sending that message, even though she's a Chiefs fan," DeJean added. "And she claimed that she was cheering for them throughout the game. But it was cool to get that message from her.”
While giving him his well-deserved flowers, Clark clearly couldn't help but admit to DeJean that she was rooting against his team during the big game.