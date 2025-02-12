Eagles Super Bowl Star Cooper DeJean Reveals Postgame Message From Caitlin Clark
The Philadelphia Eagles became Super Bowl LIX champions after their 40-22 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9, 2025.
While this score might suggest that the game was close, one could argue that it became out of reach at one crucial point in the second quarter, after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception to Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean, which DeJean returned for a touchdown to make the score 17-0 in favor of Philadelphia.
There are several fascinating aspects of this play. One is that this marked DeJean's first career interception (he was a rookie this season), and it also occurred on his 22nd birthday.
The women's basketball world may be familiar with DeJean because he went to the University of Iowa, and has discussed his relationship with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark (who of course also was an Iowa Hawkeye) in the past.
Clark is a massive Chiefs fan. Yet, that didn't stop her from giving DeJean his flowers after Super Bowl LIX ended, which DeJean spoke about during his February 12 appearance on the Up & Adams Show.
When show host Kay Adams asked DeJean whether he received a message from Clark after Sunday's game ended, he said, "Yeah, yeah. She sent me a nice message congratulating me. So that was nice of her, being a Chiefs fan and all."
We imagine that Clark was feeling grumpy after her beloved team failed to produce the first three-peat in NFL history. But that didn't keep her from showing DeJean his well-earned respect.