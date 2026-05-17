Corrected Statistics Lead to More WNBA History for Caitlin Clark

While the Indiana Fever didn't produce a victory against the Washington Mystics on May 15 (they lost the game in overtime by a score of 104-102), it was still a fantastic performance by superstar guard Caitlin Clark.

There was some concern about Clark's shooting heading into that game, as she had gone 3 of 16 from three-point range. But she quelled these concerns against Washington, producing 32 points on 10 of 28 shooting from the field, including 7 of 17 from three. While this isn't a great overall percentage, it proved that Clark is still capable of catching fire.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Even when her shot isn't falling, Clark is still world-class in creating for her teammates, which leads to assists. Initially, she finished Friday's game with 8 assists. But this raised eyebrows among some of her fan base.

X user @CClarkReport made a post that included a video of two plays in the Mystics vs. Fever game and wrote, "Caitlin Clark was not credited with assists on either of these plays, leaving her 2 assists short of the 6th 30 point 10 assist game in WNBA history

"It would have been her 2nd such game, more than any player in WNBA history".

Caitlin Clark was not credited with assists on either of these plays, leaving her 2 assists short of the 6th 30 point 10 assist game in WNBA history



It would have been her 2nd such game, more than any player in WNBA history pic.twitter.com/iGEtUB03UL — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) May 16, 2026

These videos make it clear that Clark should have received assists. And that fact that this post amassed over 800,000 views on the platform proves that it got a lot of eyes.

Caitlin Clark Gets Assists Fixed to Set New WNBA Record

It appears this caught the attention of the WNBA. This was shown by an X post that the Fever made on May 17 (shortly before Clark faces off against the Seattle Storm), which was captioned, "Caitlin Clark is officially the first player in WNBA history to record multiple games of 30+ points and 10+ assists 🔥

"Stats from Friday's game against the Mystics have been corrected, so she finished the game with 32 points & 10 assists 👏".

Caitlin Clark is officially the first player in WNBA history to record multiple games of 30+ points and 10+ assists 🔥



Stats from Friday's game against the Mystics have been corrected, so she finished the game with 32 points & 10 assists 👏 pic.twitter.com/XQd15pnCGm — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 17, 2026

Perhaps Clark can produce a third such game against the Storm on Sunday. She'll definitely need to have a good performance, given that the team is without Aliyah Boston after Boston suffered a lower-body injury against the Mystics.

This will be the first game of Clark's WNBA career where she is playing without her star center, which will test Indiana's depth up front.

But the Fever still has a decisive advantage over the Storm with their guards, given they've got Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.