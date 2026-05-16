Sonia Citron's Play is Giving Caitlin Clark Comparisons New Meaning

During an interview with the Monumental Sports Network last July, Washington Mystics star Sonia Citron shared a hilarious story that didn't surprise anybody within the women's basketball community.

Citron was asked what the weirdest place she has been recognized as a basketball player is, and said, "I would say something weird happened when I got recognized, because it wasn't me. I was at a restaurant with my two best friends from Notre Dame, in South Bend, and this guy came up to me, and was super excited, and was like, 'Oh my goodness, are you Caitlin Clark?'"

She then added, "And he asked me if I can get a signature, a picture, and I was like, 'It's just, it's not me.'"

Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Sonia Citron (22) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This fan was clearly mistaking Citron for Clark. And frankly, it's hard to blame him. Not only do both players wear No. 22 on the court, but they have a very similar appearance that both are clearly well aware of.

This becomes a topic of discussion every time Clark and Citron face each other. The most recent example of this was on May 15, as fans were quick to notice that the "twins" Clark and Citron were both wearing denim outfits before the Mystics played the Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.

However, the comparisons between Clark and Citron can no longer just be about how they look. Now it also has to include how they're playing.

Sonia Citron’s Rise Is Moving Caitlin Clark Comparisons Beyond Looks

Citron was an All-Star during her rookie season, and averaged 14.9 points per game during that 2025 campaign. But her game has already improved immensely in 2026.

She's currently averaging 24.3 points per game through three games, which is sixth-best in the league. Plus, she recorded a career-high 30 points against the Fever on Friday night, leading the Mystics to an overtime victory on the road.

SONIA CITRON TONIGHT 🔥



• 30 POINTS

• 6 REBOUNDS

• 4 ASSISTS

• 10/14 FG pic.twitter.com/364MjyoYjG — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) May 16, 2026

What's perhaps most impressive about this is that Clark is also playing great. She finished last night's game with 32 points, and her 25.3 points per game sit two spots above Citron at No. 4. Therefore, this isn't about Clark regressing as a player, but all about Citron becoming one of the league's elite scoring threats in her second season.

Granted, there's still a lot of basketball to play in 2026. But Citron is already making a case for Most Improved Player. She's also setting any looks comparisons to Caitlin Clark aside during conversations about these two.