Dallas Wings Coach's Paige Bueckers Praise Prompts Hilarious Geno Auriemma Comparison
The women's basketball community is going to miss all of the hilarious content that former UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers produced with her head coach Geno Auriemma, which was owed to their truly awesome relationship and comfortability with each other.
Amid the mutual respect and adoration that Bueckers and Auriemma always showed one another, they also made sure to get their little jokes and teases in as often as possible.
Now that Bueckers is no longer at UConn and is instead the new face of the Dallas Wings' franchise, fans can probably expect a much different relationship with Wings head coach Chris Koclanes.
This was made apparent by Koclanes' recent comments about Bueckers during an April 16 interview with WFAA.
"It's incredible. Paige is one-of-one. She's extremely unique, and it's all credit to her," Koclanes said when asked about how big Bueckers will be for the Wings' community. "So for me now in a position to be able to coach her and serve her, all I want to do is empower her to continue to be herself and enjoy this next chapter, and then support her.
"And cultivate a space where she feels comfortable in who she is, and allow her to continue to grow and bring all that she brings on and off the floor," he added.
X user @dubnaticn posted this with the caption, "we love to hear it coach".
And another fan replied to this post by writing, "lmfao paige boutta be sent into shock going from geno to chris".
Koclanes' sentiment certainly sounds shocking when compared to Auriemma's hilarious words about Bueckers in the past. But perhaps Koclanes will soon become comfortable enough to joke around with her as well.