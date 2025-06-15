Dave Portnoy Flames Geno Auriemma for Resurfaced Ice Cold Caitlin Clark Take

UConn Huskies legendary basketball coach Geno Auriemma was harshly criticized because of comments he made about the Indiana Fever and its superstar guard Caitlin Clark on a June 6 episode of "The Dan Patrick Show".

"The delusional fanbase that follows [Clark] disrespected the WNBA players by saying she's going to go in that league and tear it apart. The kid was set up for failure right from the beginning," Auriemma said. He later added, "Diana Taurasi is right. [Clark] is on the wrong team. She has the wrong skill set to handle the physicality of that league. And she's a rookie."

"[Clark is] just not built for the physicality of this league. And she's not quick enough to get away from the physicality," Auriemma continued.

Of course, Clark went on to prove that everything Auriemma said was incorrect. She finished fourth in 2024 WNBA MVP voting while leading the Fever to their first playoff appearance in nearly a decade.

Despite Auriemma's comments being over a year old at this point, his ice-cold stance resurfaces every once in a while, especially after a particularly great game from No. 22. And this is what happened after Clark dropped 32 points on 11 of 20 shooting from the field (including 7 of 15 from three-point range) along with 9 assists and 8 rebounds during the Fever's June 14 game against the New York Liberty.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy (who is an unabashed Clark fan) reposted the video of Auriemma's comments with the caption, "Did Geno Auriemma have the worst take in the history of sports?"

Did Geno Auriemma have the worst take in the history of sports? pic.twitter.com/zbACpCxjSG — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 15, 2025

Despite all Auriemma has accomplished, this sentiment about No. 22 will not look good on his otherwise immaculate legacy.

