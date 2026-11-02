Dave Portnoy's 'Turnover Machine' Angel Reese WNBA Finals Jab Has Caitlin Clark Irony

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has had it out for Angel Reese for years. He put her on blast for her WNBA Finals performance during a "Wake Up Barstool" segment on Monday morning.

After asserting that he was a Caitlin Clark "Stan", Portnoy admitted that he was looking for ways to "spin" a potential Dream WNBA championship while Atlanta was winning the series, such as focusing on the series' TV ratings.

Then he got the game that Angel went viral for taunting the Valkyries' bench with the "Too Small" gesture wrong (he said it was Game 1 when it was Game 3).

Portnoy then showed Reese's statistics from the final four WNBA Finals games and said, "You can sculpt this any way you want: In the last three losses [Atlanta] had, she didn't show up at all... She lost them the Finals. There is absolutely no other way to extrapolate this."

"Before we start putting her in Caitlin Clark's category, to have three games held under 10 [points], and just be a turnover machine, terrible at the line, there is no other way to look at it: a total disasterclass from Angel Reese in the Finals," Portnoy continued.

He concluded by saying, "This was a disasterclass from Angel Reese. And you don't have to be an Angel Reese hater to acknowledge it. She was a disaster in their losses; a total no-show."

You don’t have to be an Angel Reese hater to acknowledge it: she was an absolute disaster in the Dream’s Finals losses pic.twitter.com/d8jPsXXaJt — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 2, 2026

Dave Portnoy's Angel Reese Turnover Take Comes With Caitlin Clark Irony

Portnoy did couch his commentary about Reese's turnovers by saying, "Turnovers, sometimes I don't read into, because you look at turnover stats, sometimes there's great players on those lists," before mentioning Clark.

While he didn't mention her by name when talking about turnovers, Portnoy was clearly referring to Clark. Her 4.6 turnovers per game during the regular season were more than one per game more than the next person, and her 4.7 turnovers per game during the playoffs were over 1.5 more than the next person.

But this came right before calling Reese a turnover machine and using that as a reason she isn’t in Clark’s category, despite his acknowledgment that high turnover totals don’t tell the whole story.

To be fair, Reese, who is a forward, should not be turning the ball over as much as Clark does, who is a point guard and the Fever's key distributor. Clark's turnover tally can be misleading because it's the necessary byproduct of her aggressive playing style, which is what makes her great.

And Reese did struggle during the WNBA Finals' final four games. But using turnovers to try to say that Reese isn't on Clark's level has some irony, when there are enough other ways to say that Reese's WNBA Finals performance left a lot to be desired.