Valkyries Players Fire Back at Angel Reese's 'Too Small' Taunt After WNBA Title

Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese was the best player on the court during the first three games of the WNBA Finals against the Golden State Valkyries.

Her 30-point, 16-rebound performance during Game 2 was historic, and once the Dream took a 2-1 series lead after her 21-point, 12-rebound Game 3 outing, it looked like Angel was on the way to winning a championship and earning the WNBA Finals MVP.

After blowing out Golden State in that Game 3 contest, Angel was seen doing the "Too Small" taunt to the Valkyries' bench. Specifically, it was toward Golden State forward Aminata Gueye, who had been guarding Reese during the game and with whom she had been going back and forth for much of the series.

Nah man Angel Reese HATES Aminata Gueye



Dropped a “YOU A BUM” and then hit her with the “too little” 😭😭



This is INSANE lmao pic.twitter.com/2lQchgR53P — Hater Report (@HaterReport) October 22, 2026

That taunt didn't age well. Reese struggled during the final four games of the series, never scoring more than 15 points in a single game and not shooting efficiently from the field.

And the Dream ended up losing the WNBA Finals to the Valkyries.

Several Golden State players have turned the "Too Small" taunt back on Reese after their championship. Gueye included a photo of Reese's hand while she did the taunt in an Instagram post on Saturday night.

Golden State Valkyries center Aminata Gueye posted this pic via Instagram.



SAVAGE!!!!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KGc8UrqiNi — Fever_Soldier 💙❤️💛 (@shooter4_22) November 1, 2026

Tiffany Hayes also did the "Too Small" taunt during an Instagram live while the Valkyries were celebrating in the locker room.

Tip Hayes TALKIN SHIT TO ANGEL REESE on Live 😂😂 #Trolling #WNBA pic.twitter.com/9mhBiHgxXW — JMac | Ball Up🏀 (@Gameis_gameLFG) November 1, 2026

Golden State Warriors rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg was sitting courtside during Game 7 and didn't wait until the game was over to start throwing this taunt at Reese. A photo of him doing so during the game is also going viral on social media.

GSW player Yaxel gave Angel Reese "Too Small" pic.twitter.com/vldWYZMDmm — Sandeep Fan of | WNBA | NBA (@sandeep02444) November 1, 2026

Angel Reese Shouldn't Let 'Too Small' Backfiring Stop Her

Reese has always been a passionate and fiery player. This certainly isn't the first time she has done the "Too Small" taunt, and her spats with Gueye won't be the last time she gets into verbal and physical exchanges with opposing players.

This is part of what makes her great. While she came up short in the WNBA Finals, Angel is still at the start of her career and will surely be back at some point.

She isn't going to let Golden State getting the last laugh change her attitude. In fact, she'll likely see these posts as motivation this offseason and be better because of it as a result.

And it wouldn't be surprising to see Reese replicate the taunt the first time she plays Golden State next season.