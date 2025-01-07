Dawn Staley and South Carolina Join Viral LiAngelo Ball 'Tweaker' Song Craze
Former NBA basketball player LiAngelo Ball's new song "Tweaker", which was released under his artist moniker "G3" last week, has taken the sports world by storm.
Ball (whose brothers are Lonzo and LaMelo, both of whom are still currently in the NBA) hadn't released a song before "Tweaker", but didn't need to to produce a hit track that everybody can't seem to get out of their heads.
Numerous sports teams have been seen playing the song. One great example is someone on the Detroit Lions saying "Somebody put that Gelo on!” after their head coach Dan Campbell gave a passionate speech about their team clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFL's NFC conference, which was heard in a viral X post.
Ball's song has already made its way to NCAA women's basketball. This was displayed by South Carolina Gamecocks legendary head coach Dawn Staley dancing to it during her team's practice, which was shown on a January 7 Instagram post from her.
The post (which is captioned, "WOOOOAHHHOOOOO" in a reference to Ball's iconic saying of "Woah" in the song) shows "Tweaker" being played in the Gamecocks practice facility. As soon as it does, Staley breaks out into dance and tries to get several of her players to dance with her, some of whom oblige.
One of the Gamecocks players then takes the phone and showcases Staley breaking out her hilarious dance moves (which South Carolina fans are familiar with).
Staley then adds, "Hey Gelo! You got something there Gelo! You got something there," before bringing the phone around the practice and trying to get various players (such as standout forward Chloe Kitts) and staff members to join her in dancing.
Clearly "Tweaker" has the vibes sky-high in South Carolina right now.