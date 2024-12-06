South Carolina Fans Dig Dawn Staley's Hilarious Dance Moves With MiLaysia Fulwiley
A common talking point among South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball fans is the playing time (or lack thereof) that sophomore star guard MiLaysia Fulwiley has received at times during the 2024-25 season.
This was made most apparent when South Carolina lost to the UCLA Bruins by a score of 77-62 on November 24, a game in which Fulwiley only played three minutes, took two shots, and scored zero points.
Fans were calling for Fulwiley to transfer after that game because she wasn't getting the minutes they believed she deserved.
Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley must have seen this sentiment being shared, because she addressed it during a November 27 practice by saying, “Everybody has a process. And everybody wants to say transfer but we trust over here. That’s with everybody. MiLaysia and I are good. Other people ask about issues and what is going on here, but our house is tight.”
Staley surely assumed fans would take her words to heart, and trust that she and Fulwiley were all right. But now fans have visual evidence of this as well, as Fulwiley posted a TikTok on December 4 that showed her dancing along to a song for a few seconds before Staley enters in the background and begins busting out her own moves.
X user @GamecocksPlsWin posted the video with the caption, "Idk yall I think Dawn and Lay's relationship is just fine".
Most of the comments on the original TikTok post are focused on Staley's hilarious dance moves.
"Coach go to move 🤣🥰," wrote TikTok user Rena B.
Another used added, "Ayyy Coach Staley with the moves".
"😂😂😂 that’s Dawnie’s favorite dancey dance," said a third.
Apparently, Gamecocks fans are well familiar with Staley's moves in the video. And they were certainly satisfied seeing her showing them off alongside Fulwiley.