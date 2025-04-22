Dawn Staley and South Carolina Make Big Addition With Transfer Portal Pickup
Despite the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team producing a fantastic 2024-25 NCAA season, a common criticism the Gamecocks' roster faced as the year progressed was that they were lacking a dominant post player.
This was made especially apparent given the elite post players Dawn Staley has had over the past couple years; such as Indiana Fever superstar Aliyah Boston (who was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft) and Chicago Sky standout Kamilla Cardoso (who was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft).
While the Gamecocks not having this post presence didn't keep them from making it to the 2025 championship game, it did hurt them against UConn.
Therefore, it makes sense that adding post players was a priority for Staley's staff this offseason. And they made a major acquisition on Monday, as former Mississippi State 6'6" center Madina Okot has committed to South Carolina.
Okot, who is going to be a senior, averaged 11.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs.
She finished with 4 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks with Mississippi State lost to South Carolina by a score of 95-68 on January 5.
It will be fascinating to see how Okot fits into Staley's roster next season and whether she will be an immediate starter. Regardless, South Carolina adding this size and length in the post is going to be tough for competing teams to deal with.
Despite the Gamecocks losing MiLaysia Fulwiley to the transfer portal, their adding Okot and Ta'Niya Latson is still a huge win heading into next year.