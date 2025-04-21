MiLaysia Fulwiley LSU Transfer Rumor Has South Carolina Fans Fearing the Worst
Just five days after the South Carolina Gamecocks lost the 2025 NCAA championship game against the UConn Huskies, news broke that Gamecocks star sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley planned to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
This report was confirmed on April 17, when Fulwiley officially announced her transfer with an Instagram post that read, "Thank you to Coach Staley, the entire South Carolina staff, and my teammates for the unforgettable memories we've created together... After thoughtful consideration, I've decided to enter the transfer portal. I'm excited for what's next and grateful for the continued love and support."
With her transfer being official, now the question becomes where Fulwiley will end up, as she hasn't announced her new school. However, a viral post on April 21 has Gamecocks fans feeling fear.
X user @SkimMilkey wrote, "South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley will be visiting LSU 'soon', according to multiple sources.
"LSU seems to be the frontrunner at this point to land Fulwiley."
It's important to note that this account isn't a known and credible journalist, so this isn't a sourced and verified report but instead a rumor. Then again, the account is respected in the social media space for being in the know when it comes to women's college basketball, specifically as it pertains to the SEC.
So while one can't say for certain how accurate this post is, that hasn't kept Gamecocks fans from feeling fear about Fulwiley potentially heading to LSU.
"SC fans will be in tears on here if she commits," X user @Jainaba07 wrote in a comment.
Another fan added, "That's being a traitor , 300 other teams to choose from".
A third posted a GIF of Gamecocks Dawn Staley laughing with the caption, "Can’t do nothing but laugh".
Again, it's worth reiterating that this is merely a rumor at this point. But perhaps Fulwiley (who is celebrating her 20th birthday on Monday) will announce her final transfer decision soon.