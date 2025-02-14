Dawn Staley Baffled by Sarah Strong Choosing UConn Despite South Carolina Family Ties
On February 2, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley asserted that, in her opinion, UConn Huskies superstar freshman Sarah Strong doesn't have the NCAA Freshman of the Year Award locked up quite yet.
"It's not a one-woman race for National Freshman of the Year. So I've got to put a narrative out there that Joyce [Edwards] is doing some incredible things," Staley said, per an X post from WACH Fox's Jared Parker.
"We have a tendency to just focus on one [player], right? What [Joyce] has been able to do, with the type of schedule that we had, it's not easy. It's not easy. So I just don't want people to forget what Joyce is doing over here, because we're not just going to allow awards to be given out with no consideration from our players here."
Staley didn't mention Strong by name. But given that the Huskies forward is the runaway favorite for Freshman of the Year, it's clear that's who she was referring to.
Staley will play Strong's Huskies on February 16. And when speaking with the media on Friday, Staley lamented the fact that Strong didn't choose her Gamecocks squad, especially considering Staley's ties to Strong's family.
"As far as Allison, I don't know how we don't get Sarah Strong, right?" Staley said with a smile, per an X post from Matt Dowell of Wach Fox.
Dowell's post noted that Staley is referring to Allison Feaster, Sarah Strong's mom, as she and Staley were WNBA teammates on the Charlotte Sting for five seasons.
"I don't. But [UConn] did a great job recruiting her. I think she felt comfortable there, and it seems like a really good fit for her, and her being able to utilize all of her skill set," Staley added.
"And I haven't talked to Allison since. No, I'm kidding!" she said with a laugh.
While Staley may have been kidding about that last part, we imagine she's still upset Strong won't be suiting up for her Gamecocks on Sunday.