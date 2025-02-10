Dawn Staley Celebrates Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Win in Hilarious Fashion
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley is a massive Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Staley was born and raised in Philadelphia up until she attended the University of Virginia in college. And while she's now at South Carolina, that hasn't simmered her Eagles fandom down in the slightest.
Earlier this week, news broke that Staley had planned to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans right after her Gamecocks squad played their February 9 game in Texas (which they lost), but was ultimately not allowed to for an interesting reason.
"And I'm not going to the Super Bowl, Trump is going to be at the Super Bowl so they closed the airspace," Staley is quoted saying in a February 5 article from Lulu Kesin of the Greenville News. "Party here though."
Surely Staley needed something good after she both missed attending the Super Bowl and her No. 2 ranked Gamecocks came up short against the Longhorns. And that's exactly what she received, as her beloved Eagles cruised to a dominant 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
While that score might make one imagine the game was relatively close, the millions of fans watching know that it was a blowout win until the waning minutes.
Which means that Staley had plenty of time to celebrate — and that's exactly what she did.
Soon after Super Bowl LIX ended, Staley posted an X video of her wearing a hilarious oversized Eagles hat and dancing to "Blow the Whistle" by Too $hort.
"One more because we are SUPER BOWL CHAMPS! @Eagles Bih!!! 🦅," was the post's caption.
Staley clearly got over her Gamecocks team's defeat rather quickly after this Eagles Super Bowl win.