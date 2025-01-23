Dawn Staley Declares South Carolina and LSU Rivalry Is ‘Good for Our Game’
The latest women's basketball showdown between South Carolina and LSU had to be bumped back a day due to weather. While that does mean it will no longer be covered by ESPN College Gameday, it allows for more time to build the hype for what has become a big time rivalry.
And Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley is certainly not shying away from the realities of said rivalry. Staley joined the SEC Network to discuss the upcoming contest between the two top-five ranked squads and seemed to relish what the contest has become.
"It's a rivalry. It really is," Staley stated.
"It's not only a rivalry between the programs on the floor, but it's a rivalry with the fanbases," she added. Staley then went on to talk about how the respective fanbases like to jaw back and forth and expressed her admiration for the passion South Carolina fans show in defending the team.
"I think it's so very good for our game," she continued.
South Carolina heads into the game at 18-1, while LSU is 20-0. So not only will the winner help itself when it comes to ranking, but bragging rights as well.
Staley however was quick to not make the hype about her. She was asked about the head-to-head matchup with Tigers coach Kim Mulkey and admitted they both have big and distinct personalities. But she deferred to the players on the floor when it comes to how the outcome of the game will be determined.
We shall see if this latest high profile contest between South Carolina and LSU further fuels the flames of the very real rivalry come Friday.