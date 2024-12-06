Dawn Staley Details Desire to Get MiLaysia Fulwiley Going After South Carolina Win
The No. 3 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team improved to 8-1 on the 2024-25 season on Thursday after defeating the No. 8 ranked Duke Blue Devils by a score of 81-70.
The Gamecocks received a fantastic performance from forward Chloe Kitts, who finished the game with 21 points and 11 rebounds. They also got solid outings from Sania Feagin and Te-Hina Paopao, who each added 11 points apiece.
However, standout sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley — who Staley was seen dancing with before the game — was extremely quiet in the win, playing 15 minutes and scoring just 3 points.
After the game, Staley spoke out about the need to get Fulwiley's offense going for her team's long-term success.
"We have to get her going. I mean, we have to get her going," Staley said of Fulwiley. "And the way she scored on that particular play, the way she scored on that play, is what we need from her."
Staley is alluding to a clear-out and drive from Fulwiley at the end of the third quarter where Fulwiley got to the basket and made a layup.
"She can still do what she does, but we need more of those fundamental, straight-line drives where she's utilizing her skillset and her superpower. Her speed, her jumping ability... that is picture perfect," Staley continued of Fulwiley.
"And I'm like 'That's it! You can get a lot more of those, like so many more of those.' So yes, we have to get her going, and we will."
South Carolina's next chance to get Fulwiley going will be against the No. 9 ranked TCU Horned Frogs on December 8.