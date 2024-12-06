Women's Fastbreak On SI

Dawn Staley Details Desire to Get MiLaysia Fulwiley Going After South Carolina Win

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley discussed the need to get MiLaysia Fulwiley in her offensive flow for her team's success.

Nov 17, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against the East Carolina Lady Pirates in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The No. 3 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team improved to 8-1 on the 2024-25 season on Thursday after defeating the No. 8 ranked Duke Blue Devils by a score of 81-70.

The Gamecocks received a fantastic performance from forward Chloe Kitts, who finished the game with 21 points and 11 rebounds. They also got solid outings from Sania Feagin and Te-Hina Paopao, who each added 11 points apiece.

However, standout sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley — who Staley was seen dancing with before the game — was extremely quiet in the win, playing 15 minutes and scoring just 3 points.

After the game, Staley spoke out about the need to get Fulwiley's offense going for her team's long-term success.

"We have to get her going. I mean, we have to get her going," Staley said of Fulwiley. "And the way she scored on that particular play, the way she scored on that play, is what we need from her."

Staley is alluding to a clear-out and drive from Fulwiley at the end of the third quarter where Fulwiley got to the basket and made a layup.

"She can still do what she does, but we need more of those fundamental, straight-line drives where she's utilizing her skillset and her superpower. Her speed, her jumping ability... that is picture perfect," Staley continued of Fulwiley.

"And I'm like 'That's it! You can get a lot more of those, like so many more of those.' So yes, we have to get her going, and we will."

South Carolina's next chance to get Fulwiley going will be against the No. 9 ranked TCU Horned Frogs on December 8.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

