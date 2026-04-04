Dawn Staley Drops 'Haunted' Final Four Admission About Caitlin Clark's Iowa Team

While the South Carolina Gamecocks' upset defeat over the formerly undefeated UConn Huskies at the 2026 NCAA Tournament's Final Four on April 3 was wild enough, the game's outcome wasn't even the biggest story to stem from the game.

This came when legendary Huskies coach Geno Auriemma went over to share words with Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley a few moments before the final buzzer, and both coaches appeared to get heated. While it was initially unclear what Auriemma was upset about, he said afterwards that he was frustrated because Staley left him hanging for three minutes when they were supposed to shake hands before the game.

Crazy moment between Geno and Dawn. pic.twitter.com/CspinsnxDz — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) April 4, 2026

Regardless of who was in the wrong during this very viral moment, it has taken away from much discussion of the actual game and what this outcome means for the Gamecocks (who will now face the UCLA Bruins in the national championship on April 5).

While South Carolina's dynastic dominance over the past decade or so would have still been apparent if they'd lost in this year's Final Four, their win over UConn made it so the Gamecocks will be appearing in four of the past five national championship games. The only time they haven't was when they lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four in 2023.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark (who was then with Iowa) had one of the best games of her collegiate career, scoring 41 points (along with 5 made three-pointers) plus 6 rebounds and 8 assists.

Dawn Staley's 'Haunted' Admission About Caitlin Clark's Iowa Squad Turns Heads After Final Four

South Carolina had been undefeated before that game and had arguably the best roster Staley has ever assembled with the Gamecocks. And it appears that this defeat is still on Staley's mind, which she conveyed when speaking with the media after her Final Four win on Saturday.

“For me, I’m haunted by 2023. [In] 2023, I'm haunted by that particular Final Four because of the players that we had, and the season that we were having. And it got upended, and I never got a chance to coach the [freshmen] anymore. We won it the following year, but that particular group was pretty special. And I’m still haunted by it," Staley said, per an X post from @nosyone4.

Dawn Staley in the presser being asked about appearing in 4 out of the last 5 natty games:



“For me I’m haunted by 2023…we won it the following year but that particular group was pretty special. I’m still haunted by it.”



CAITLIN IS THE FUCKING GOAT pic.twitter.com/njZaJ6Kfjp — correlation (@nosyone4) April 4, 2026

Even though Staley got revenge against Clark and the Hawkeyes in the national championship the next season, the fact that this loss still cuts so deep speaks volumes about Clark's impact on Staley's South Carolina tenure and the program's dominance.