Dawn Staley Admits Why She's Shaken After South Carolina Loss vs. Texas

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley got honest about how she's feeling after her team's recent loss to Texas.

Grant Young

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley gives directions as her team plays Alabama Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley gives directions as her team plays Alabama Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dawn Staley isn't used to her team losing two games in a season.

One season ago, the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team produced a perfect 38-0 record, which culminated with them winning the 2024 NCAA National Championship. The season prior, Staley's Gamecocks squad carried a perfect 36-0 record to the Final Four before their season ended after getting bested by Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

But now South Carolina has already lost twice in the 2024-25 NCAA season after coming up short against the Texas Longhorns on February 9.

Staley was reflective on how she's feeling about this defeat when speaking with the media after a February 12 practice.

"It shakes you a little bit because it's so unfamiliar. So you think about where you need to improve" Staley said, per an X post from Matt Dowell of WACH Fox. "Most times when we've lost, it's more like an anomaly. Like 'What the heck?' That wasn't us. That wasn't our defense, that wasn't our offense. More times than not, it was the opponent that did something to us.

"And then some of it is self-inflicted, as well," Staley added. "So we've got to figure out what's self-inflicted, what the opponent forced us to do, what's the anomaly of it, and then try to fix it all at once.

"I think for us, we just need to get confident in doing things the way we need to do things," she concluded.

It will be interesting to see how South Carolina gets back in a groove against the Florida Gators on February 13.

