Dawn Staley Gets Honest About Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky Rivalry
The Indiana Fever just completed a 79-52 rout over the Chicago Sky, which has improved their 2025 WNBA regular season record to 4-4 on the season and given the Sky a 2-5 record. After the Sky fell to the Fever by a score of 93-58 back on May 15, Chicago has now lost their two games against Indiana this season by a combined score of 62 points.
Those are two brutal blowouts for Chicago, especially since this loss on Saturday came without the Fever having star guard Caitlin Clark.
There has been some debate within the women's basketball community about whether there is truly a rivalry between Indiana and Chicago. While some refute this, those who have been around the WNBA for some time know that the Fever and Sky have been rivals for quite a long time, long before Clark and Sky star Angel Reese (who are undoubtedly rivals) entered the WNBA.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley (who was working as a CBS Sports analyst on Saturday) gave her opinion on whether Indiana vs. Chicago is a rivalry before the game began.
"It's a rivalry in which I like to see these two teams play against each other," Staley said, per an X post from @ShowCaseShabazz. "Whoever wins, it's a toss up. So for me, yeah. Let's call it a rivalry."
Some would argue that these two teams need to become more competitive on the court before any time they compete could constitute a rivalry. But given the intensity that these matchups come with, many would agree with Staley's sentiment.