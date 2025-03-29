Dawn Staley Has 4-Word Message on Coaching MiLaysia Fulwiley After South Carolina Win
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament after a nail-biting 71-67 win over the Maryland Terrapins on Friday.
It's hard to imagine that the Gamecocks would have won without the help of sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, who finished the Sweet Sixteen win with a game-high 23 points on 9 of 17 from the field, in addition to grabbing 5 rebounds and dishing out 3 assists.
Fulwiley came in clutch in a major way. And after the game, Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley got honest about what she saw and experienced from Fulwiley in the contest.
"I mean, Lay just wants to win. So this is probably the time that she locks in a little bit more than others, because it's win or go home," Staley said, per the March Madness YouTube account. "There was an instance in this game where I got in her big time. And two months ago, she wouldn't have been able to recover from it. Two months ago.
"Shut down, we probably would have lost the game, because she was the only one who could really manufacture her own shots and make baskets. But she just wants to win," Staley added. "And I think in those moments is when I feel like I can coach her the most, where she'll listen the most."
She later said, "[Fulwiley] has grown to the fact that it gets hot... The kitchen gets hot when you're trying to survive in the NCAA Tournament. She's got to handle that, because it's not just going to be me. Her next coach in the WNBA is gonna scream too.
"I'm glad she responded," Staley concluded.
Gamecocks fans are also grateful Fulwiley responded because it ensured they made it to the Elite Eight.