Dawn Staley Laughs Off Idea of Breaking Geno Auriemma's NCAA Wins Record
On Wednesday, legendary UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma set the record for the most wins by a head coach in NCAA Division I basketball history with 1,217.
Accruing this many wins throughout 40 seasons as a head coach at college basketball's highest level is a staggering accomplishment, and Auriemma has been rightfully praised by the basketball community for doing so.
The 11-time NCAA champion Auriemma's Huskies squad is currently ranked No. 2 in the country. The team ahead of them is the (defending champion) South Carolina Gamecocks, who are coached by Dawn Staley.
Staley spoke with the media on Friday morning. When asked her thoughts about Auriemma (and his head assistant coach Chris Dailey) breaking the record, Staley said, "They're servants of our game. Like, great servants of our game," per Matt Dowell.
"You don't stick around for 40 years and not have an impact. I mean, he's had an impact on the collegiate level, he's had an impact on the WNBA," Staley continued. "And so does Chris Dailey. They both have been in it a really long time, and I tip my hat to them, because they're probably going to be the only ones that stay as long as they stayed in our game... They've impacted our game, and they continue to do so."
Staley — who currently has 617 wins as a NCAA Division I head coach — was then asked whether she'll break that record.
"I will never break that record," she answered. "I might break the record to getting out quicker."
Staley's Gamecocks and Auriemma's Huskies face off on February 16, 2025. And perhaps they'll meet again in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.