Geno Auriemma's Record UConn Win Produced Legendary Image of Players Past and Present

Three current UConn icons were seated in front of three past Huskies legends on Wednesday.

Grant Young

Nov 20, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team improved to 4-0 on Wednesday after dominating Farleigh Dickinson at home.

While this was the fourth win of UConn's current 2024-25 campaign, it also marked the 1,217th win of head coach Geno Auriemma's career, which is the most wins by a head coach in NCAA Division I basketball history.

Because UConn was such a massive favorite against Farleigh Dickinson, Auriemma setting this record on Wednesday was all but assured. And as a result, UConn felt confident enough to make the game a celebration that included bringing 63 of Auriemma's former players to Harry A. Gampel Pavilion and honoring the legendary coach.

Of course, the fact that Auriemma won 11 NCAA National Championships makes a solid case for him being the best college basketball coach ever. But perhaps even more telling than that is the sheer number of massive superstars Auriemma has coached over his 40 seasons at UConn's helm.

Among these are all-time greats like Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi, and Sue Bird (who have seven NCAA national championships between them); all three of whom were present on Wednesday.

And a photo of them three sitting behind UConn's three best players (Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong, and Azzi Fudd) took the internet by storm.

UConn's three current players have extremely big shoes to fill if they're to match the respective legacies of the three past players positioned behind them in that photo.

But all three have already shown glimpses of being able to do so.

