Dawn Staley Proved Prophetic in South Carolina Lineup Approach Before Bounce Back Win
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team had their 43-game winning streak snapped on Sunday when they were defeated by the No. 1 ranked UCLA Bruins.
Despite their 18 months of dominance before that defeat, many questions arose about Dawn Staley and her team afterward, such as whether star guard MiLaysia Fulwiley should transfer because she wasn't receiving much playing time.
Much of this chatter persisted throughout the week, and even caused Dawn Staley to address whether she would consider making lineup changes ahead of South Carolina's Thanksgiving Day matchup against No. 15-ranked Iowa State.
"We're not going to change, we're going to get better, as far as starting better," Staley said about potential changes, per WACH Fox reporter Amanda Poole. "I think when we get ball reversals, we're a much more efficient basketball team, so we brought that to their attention.
"When we don't get ball reversals, it's a drastic shift in our efficiency, so we've got to incorporate a little more of that," Staley continued. "And we've got to open the floor up a little bit more for them to have some room to operate."
When asked specifically about instituting lineup changes, Staley scoffed and said, "No. No, not at all."
Staley deciding to stick with her current rotations paid dividends on Thanksgiving Day, as her Gamecocks dominated Iowa State by a score of 76-36. They were also winning 35-9 at halftime.
And there were a lot of effective ball reversals that took place during the game; one of which was captured by the Gamecocks women's basketball X account.
Perhaps Thursday's win marked the start of another extremely long winning streak for Staley and her squad.