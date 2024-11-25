UCLA Rises to 1 as South Carolina Falls to 4 in Latest AP Rankings
This past weekend in the women's college basketball world contained some of the most compelling regular season matchups there has been in some time.
This was because there were two contests between top-six teams in last week's AP rankings. The 2024 NCAA champion South Carolina Gamecocks played the UCLA Bruins on Sunday while JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans played Hannah Hidalgo and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.
The higher-ranked teams (South Carolina and USC) lost in both cases, which means that fans could expect some major shakeups in the Top 25 of the AP rankings, which were released on Monday.
And that's exactly what ended up being the case.
The UCLA Bruins (who were AP's No. 6 team headed into the weekend) have moved all the way up to the No. 1 spot, supplanting the Gamecocks after ending their 43-game winning streak. This marks the first time in program history that UCLA is ranked No. 1 in the country.
As for South Carolina, they moved down to the No. 4 spot after suffering their first defeat since losing to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Saturday's USC vs. Notre Dame game also had major implications on the rankings. Notre Dame and USC swapped spots. Notre Dame took the No. 3 position that the Trojans had heading into the weekend while USC fell to No. 6, which once belonged to the Fighting Irish.
The UConn Huskies remained at the No. 2 spot. Also of note is that that Iowa Hawkeyes entered the rankings for the first time this season, coming in at No. 22.
This is just the start of what's sure to be a thrilling season of women's college basketball.