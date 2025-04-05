Dawn Staley's Emphatic 2-Word Mantra After South Carolina Final Four Win Says It All
South Carolina Gamecocks legendary head coach Dawn Staley is no stranger to having her teams perform when the lights are brightest.
And this was the case once again on April 4, when her Gamecocks squad defeated the No. 1-seeded Texas Longhorns by a score of 74-57 in the Final Four to advance to the 2025 NCAA national championship game.
Regardless of whether or not her team wins Sunday, nobody can deny that Staley has created a dynasty since becoming South Carolina's head coach in 2008. While her first championship came with A'ja Wilson's squad in 2017, they're now perennial Final Four competitors and expect to compete (and win) a championship every single season.
This is why, while Staley is surely excited about this big win against Texas, she knows the job isn't finished. And she made that clear with the two-word mantra she was repeating while leaving the court after Friday's victory.
The NCAA March Madness X account posted a video of Staley walking off the court clapping and then saying, "One more!" four times before beginning to high-five fans.
"'One more'- ☝️ @dawnstaley," the post's caption wrote.
Staley knows that this Final Four victory isn't the end of the road for her team. And given how fantastic the UConn Huskies look in their Final Four contest against UCLA, it seems that the Gamecocks will have a chance to avenge their February 16 blowout home loss to the Huskies.
Regardless, the Gamecocks will have a chance for revenge on April 6, as the Bruins also beat them earlier this season.