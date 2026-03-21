Dawn Staley’s Strong Take on WNBA CBA Speaks Volumes

Dawn Staley knows a thing or two about the history of women's basketball. Staley collected numerous accolades during her playing career, which included 6 WNBA All-Star selections, and now presides over one of the most successful programs in NCAAW history in South Carolina.

So when she addresses big topics around the game, she knows of what she speaks. And the biggest topic in the women's basketball world right now is the newly agreed to WNBA collective bargaining agreement.

There are many transformative details in the deal, but the easiest to cite is simple: player salaries. The average WNBA salary will jump 5x as a result of the agreement, increasing from $120,000 in 2025 to around $600,000 heading into 2026.

This is something Staley made sure was appreciated when addressing the CBA while preparing her Gamecocks squad for the NCAA Tournament.

"What's happening is incredibly historic," Staley said.

"People have fought. When you enter into the league, you're going to make 100 times, 75 times more than someone that was 30 years ago, 10 years ago, 5 years ago," she added when talking about her current players who will be WNBA bound in the future.

Staley Jokes About Raven Johnson's Fortunate Timing

Mar 30, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley works with guard Raven Johnson (25) during the first half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

While Staley was as serious as can be about her CBA take, she also had jokes for one of her favorite players, South Carolina senior guard Raven Johnson.

Staley had previously shared that Johnson was probably the player she would miss the most out of any she has coached, so it's no wonder she took some pleasure in expressing how Johnson's professional career will begin with good timing.

"Good thing you came back, Raven. Because really, it's lucrative," Staley said before going on to thank the players' association and the league for understanding the magnitude of the moment.

"The players' association and all the officers in the players' association have really just bared down and fought for their worth, and the worth of current players as well as the future," she added.

Dawn Staley spoke about the WNBA's new CBA deal while Raven Johnson sat next to her:



"What's happening is incredibly historic. People have fought. When you enter into the league, you're gonna make probably 100 times more than someone 30 years ago, 10 years ago, 5 years ago." pic.twitter.com/tTrHAY5Dlq — Matt Dowell (@MattDowellTV) March 20, 2026

"And the fact that the WNBA negotiated such a historical deal means that they understand it too. They understand that they have to be on this side of history to move our game forward," Staley concluded.

Fortunately, the CBA terms were reached in time to preserve the entire WNBA season, adding a short-term win to the long-term gain referenced. But when it comes to the significance of the deal, it's hard to argue with Staley's assessment.