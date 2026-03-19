What New WNBA CBA Means for Player Salaries

The word most often used to describe the new WNBA collective bargaining agreement has been transformative. And that certainly applies when it comes to player salaries.

WNBA pay has long been a point of discussion, but that conversation should change effective immediately given the scale of the increase that was negotiated into the deal.

Let's take a look at how that applies to three different tiers: maximum salary, average salary, and minimum salary.

Maximum Salary Jumps to Over $1 Million

Per Spotrac Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell had the highest base salary amongst players in 2025 at $249,244. But according to details first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, the supermax under the new agreement will start at $1.4 million—obviously a massive jump in pay for the top WNBA players in the game.

Average Salary Increases 5x

That increase is not just reserved for max players, as the average salary will go from $120,000 in 2025 to around $600,000 under the new terms. And that isn't simply swayed by the highest earners, as shown by the new minimum contract.

Minimum Salary Exceeds Old Maximum

Perhaps most noteworthy is that minimum salaries will now be worth more than maximum salaries were prior. The minimum is expected to surpass $300,000, leaping from $66,079 in 2025.

Other sticking points in bargaining were revenue share and the salary cap number. The revenue share is expected to be roughly 20% over the length of the agreement and the salary cap is set to start at approximately $7 million in 2026, increasing over the term, which is a seven-year deal with an opt-out after six.

Free Agent Frenzy Will See Contracts Handed Out Quickly

Sep 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the second half during game four against the Las Vegas Aces of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

As the numbers above show, WNBA pay is set for a huge change, but it remains unclear how many of those new contracts for players will come via new teams.

More than 100 players will be free agents and will have a chance to capitalize on the new pay structure during a truncated offseason period that is expected to begin at the start of April.

Following the expansion drafts for the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, qualifying offers will be sent out April 7-8th with free agent negotiations commencing April 9 and contracts allowed to be signed on April 12.

Which means for players, the long back-and-forth that was the CBA negotiations is about to pay-off big-time, and in short order.