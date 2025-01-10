Dawn Staley Sends 5-Word Message About Her South Carolina Team Ahead of Tough Stretch
Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks squad won its 10th consecutive game on Thursday when they dominated the Texas A&M Aggies by a score of 90-49.
Per usual, the Gamecocks showed off their impressive depth in the game, having six players scoring in double-digits in their first game after it was announced that top player Ashlyn Watkins tore her ACL and would miss the rest of the season.
Ever since their win over #9 ranked TCU on December 8, South Carolina has essentially cruised to a bunch of wins against unranked teams. Now, however, they face a series of exceedingly tough tests.
They face No. 5 ranked Texas on January 12, No. 18 ranked Alabama on January 16, No. 10 ranked Oklahoma on January 19, the undefeated and No. 6 ranked LSU Tigers on January 23, then the No. 16 ranked Tennessee Volunteers on January 27.
That's an insane slate of five straight games. But Dawn Staley seems to be feeling confident.
"I like where we are," Staley said when asked if this is where she wants her team to be heading into this upcoming gauntlet, per the South Carolina Gamecocks YouTube account.
"I do," Staley added. "I mean, probably Ashlyn's injury freed us up a little bit. I think we could play a little more loose. And, I like it. I mean, I'm not fretting the five games in 16 days at all. Our team is prepared to play. Win, lose, or draw, we're gonna play.
"We're gonna play hard, we're gonna give our best effort. That doesn't mean that we're going to play perfectly, but we're going to muck it up to where other teams can't play perfectly either. It's going to be a battle, and we look forward to the battle," she continued.
The women's basketball world will learn a lot about these Gamecocks by the time these five games are over.