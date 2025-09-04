Dawn Staley Shares Silver Lining Stance on Fever Season-Ending Injury Move

The Indiana Fever have had it rough when it comes to the injuries they have to deal with this season.

Perhaps "rough" isn't a strong enough word for Indiana's injury woes. Not only has superstar guard Caitlin Clark only played in 13 games this year because of various soft tissue injuries, but as of the start of September, they also had three other players (Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson, and Sophie Cunningham) sidelined for the rest of the season because of serious injuries, all of which required surgery.

And now the Fever's season-ending injury tally has reached four, as news broke on September 4 that Chloe Bibby (who the Fever signed back in August to atone for the injuries noted above) will be out for the rest of this season with a left knee injury.

Indiana Fever forward Chloe Bibby (55) rushes up the court after scoring a three point basket Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a result of this news, the Fever announced that they had signed former South Carolina Gamecocks guard and 2025 WNBA rookie Bree Hall to a rest of season contract.

Dawn Staley Shares Excitement on Fever Bree Hall Signing

This won't be Hall's first stint with the Fever. She was drafted by the team with No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and spent preseason with Indiana before getting cut shortly before the season began.

Of course, Hall's having played at South Carolina means that she was coached by the iconic Dawn Staley. And Staley made her excitement about this signing news apparent with an X post on September 4 that read, "Yeah yeah yeah @breezyhalll! Push them over the playoff line!! Let’s gooooo!!!

Staley is referring to the fact that Indiana is currently ranked No. 8 in the WNBA standings, with three regular season games remaining. Given that the top eight teams make it, the Fever would earn a spot in the postseason and play the Minnesota Lynx in the first round if the season ended today.

Perhaps Bree Hall can indeed be the catalyst for Indiana to not only make the playoffs but ascend higher in the standings so that they don't have to face the league's best team and the bona fide WNBA championship favorites in the first round. This seems to be what Staley has in mind.

Staley won't be the only person who's happy about Hall joining the Fever, as Indiana All-Star center Aliyah Boston also went to South Carolina and was Hall's teammate for several seasons.

These two clearly have a close relationship, so Boston will be excited about having her friend back on the Fever's roster.

