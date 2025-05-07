Aliyah Boston Shares Crying Sentiment Over Bree Hall Getting Cut by Fever
When the Indiana Fever drafted former South Carolina Gamecocks star Bree Hall with the No. 20 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Fever star center Aliyah Boston made an X post that read, "BIG BREEZY REUNION 🥹🥹 im literally crying rn".
This is a reference to Hall and Boston playing at South Carolina together for several seasons and building a strong relationship there. And Gamecocks fans felt like having Boston as a teammate again would further Hall's development and potentially help her secure a spot on the Fever's roster, which was always going to be a difficult task.
But then news broke on May 5 that the Fever had cut Bree Hall in order to begin slimming down their roster before the regular season started. While this doesn't necessarily mean that Hall's WNBA journey has come to an end, it does mean that her time as Boston's teammate (at least for right now) is over.
Hall made a TikTok post on May 6 that showed her and Boston dancing with the caption, "might as well show you guys how crazy uncoordinated we *she*@Aliyah Boston 🤣 looks in this dance 😭😂". The caption on the video itself read, "love you big bro 💔💔😭😭".
The top comment on Hall's post is from Boston, who wrote, "I’ll cry rn again💔💔".
Clearly Boston is upset about no longer having Hall on the Fever. Then again, she surely understands that these business decisions are necessary at this level of the sport, and that the Fever have to make the choice that best helps them win a 2025 WNBA championship.