Dawn Staley Shows Ex-South Carolina Star Te-Hina Paopao Love Amid Making Dream Roster
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley has helped develop numerous elite WNBA players ever since she joined the Gamecocks' program in 2008. Among these are stars like A'ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston, Allisha Gray, and Kamilla Cardoso.
However, in recent years, some fans have tried to call Staley out for not being as good at developing guards as she is with post players (aside from Allisha Gray). Two former South Carolina guards who were selected in the 2025 WNBA Draft (Bree Hall and Te-Hina Paopao) offered the opportunity to fix that narrative.
While Bree Hall was cut by the Indiana Fever last week, it was announced on May 14 that Paopao (who traded highlight shots with Caitlin Clark during the Atlanta Dream's May 10 preseason game against the Indiana Fever) made the Dream roster.
Paopao celebrated this accomplishment with an X post of her holding a bedazzled basketball with the dream logo with the caption, "LETS GET 2️⃣ ITTTTTT !"
Staley commented on this post one day later, writing, "Congrats Pao! You look comfortable! You look like you belong! You look like a dream come true! Way to make us all proud….your family and it’s a lot of them and of course @GamecockWBB and FAMs!! We can’t wait to see you play! GOD on 3!"
Paopao isn't the only South Carolina rookie to earn a roster spot, as it was announced on May 15 that forward Sania Feagin made the Los Angeles Sparks roster. Staley also showed her love by reposting a heartwarming viral video of Feagin's reaction upon getting told she made the Sparks' team.
Perhaps Staley will show up to some of her two former players' games this season.