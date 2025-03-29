Dawn Staley Spurns Maryland Coach's 'Blueprint' Comment for Beating South Carolina
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team secured a nail-biting 71-67 victory over the No. 5-seeded Maryland Terrapins in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet Sixteen round on March 28.
While that final score conveys the game was close, the reality was even more stressful for South Carolina, as they were even down at points in the fourth quarter and seemed like they were on the verge of succumbing to a massive upset. However, led by the fantastic play of MiLaysia Fulwiley and Chloe Kitts, Dawn Staley's squad prevailed and ultimately earned a trip to the Elite Eight.
After the game, Maryland head coach Brenda Freese turned a lot of heads with a comment she made. "I think we gave a pretty good blueprint for beating South Carolina for other teams going forward," she said, per an X post from @GoGamecocks.
The "blueprint" that Freese seems to be referring to is how her team clogged the paint during the contest, forcing the Gamecocks to take and make outside shots.
It didn't take Dawn Staley long to address Freese's sentiment, as she was asked about it when speaking with the media on March 29.
"People have played us like that since we had Aliyah Boston," Staley responded, per an X post from South Carolina beat writer Alan Cole. "They did a good job executing their game plan, and we did a poor job of shot selection. We'll be better. We've just got to take better shots."
If clogging the paint was the only key to beating the Gamecocks, Staley's program surely would not have won two NCAA championships in the past three seasons.