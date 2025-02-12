Dawn Staley Suggests 'South Carolina Fatigue' in Women's Basketball After Texas Loss
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team lost for the second time this season on February 9, when they were defeated by the Texas Longhorns.
This loss is nothing that Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley nor anybody else in the program needs to hang their heads about. The Longhorns are one of the country's best teams, especially when they're playing on their home court.
South Carolina blew Texas out on their home court earlier this season. However, when the most recent AP rankings were released on February 10, Texas jumped to No. 3 in the rankings while South Carolina fell two spots to No. 4.
Dawn Staley spoke during a February 11 episode of The Carolina Calls Show, which is a weekly talk show that's sponsored and broadcast through the University of South Carolina. At one point, Staley seemed to show some frustration about how the women's basketball world reacts to her team losing.
"Any time we lose, it elevates everybody else. When we win, it's par for the course. That's part of it. Like, I think there is some South Carolina fatigue around, around women's basketball. But I mean, I'm okay with it," Staley said on the show, per an X post from The State Newspaper reporter Michael Sauls.
It's unclear what exactly Staley was referring to when she said "South Carolina fatigue". But she seems to be alluding to the NCAAW community overreacting to any time her team stumbles because they've been at the top for so long, which would suggest she isn't stoked about their new AP ranking.
Regardless of where the Gamecocks are ranked right now, they're undoubtedly one of the country's best teams and will be a favorite to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament — whether people like it or not.