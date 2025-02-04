Dawn Staley Wasted No Time Rocking A'ja Wilson's New Nike Shoes
On February 3, Las Vegas Aces icon and 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson posted an X video of her reacting to her new Nike signature shoe as it was (apparently) revealed to her for the first time.
The video is captioned, "one time for the sneak 👟😏," and shows Wilson clearly emotional about what appears to be the culmination of a ton of hard work between her and Nike in releasing this highly-anticipated shoe.
At the video's end, the words, "check back tomorrow" were shown on the screen, which suggested that these shoes will be revealed to the world on Tuesday.
And that's exactly what ended up occurring, as several accounts have posted about the first signature sneaker, the A’One, which is initially launching in a "Pink Aura" colorway in May 2025.
While this was the first time that the general basketball community got to see Wilson's new shoes (which have been receiving rave reviews), clearly some received an exclusive first look and were even given Wilson's shoe in advance.
One of these is Dawn Staley, who was Wilson's coach on the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Soon after the shoes were revealed, Staley made an X post that showed her flexing a pair of the new shoes on her feet along with a video of her reaction to the kicks the first time she unboxed them.
"Let us all “A” for the A’ONEs! @_ajawilson22," Staley wrote in the post's caption.
Perhaps we'll see Staley rocking Wilson's shoes on the sidelines when her Gamecocks face Georgia on February 6.