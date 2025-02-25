Diana Taurasi Announces WNBA Retirement After Legendary 20-Year Career
Diana Taurasi has cemented her legacy as one of the best players in basketball history, regardless of gender.
Given that Taurasi is currently 42 years old and has accomplished everything that there is to accomplish in the sport, there was a lot of speculation about whether she was going to return for the 2025 WNBA season.
Once the Phoenix Mercury's season ended, Taurasi made it clear that she was going to take her time to ensure she was making the right choice. And it seems she has now come to a final verdict, as she has now announced her retirement from the WNBA, according to a February 25 article from Time's Sean Gregory.
"In an exclusive conversation with TIME, Taurasi reveals publicly for the first time that she’s retiring from basketball," Gregory wrote.
“'Mentally and physically, I’m just full,'” Taurasi is quoted saying in the article. She then added, "'That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy.'”
Taurasi spent all 20 seasons of her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury. During that time, she became a three-time WNBA champion, a two-time WNBA Finals MVP, was an 11-time WNBA All-Star, a five-time WNBA scoring champion, and a 10-time All-WNBA First-Team Honoree.
She also won three NCAA National Championships with the UConn Huskies and is the only basketball player to win six Olympic gold medals with Team USA. She is also the all-time leading scorer in WNBA history.
There's no doubt that Taurasi left an indelible legacy on women's basketball, and her presence on the court will be dearly missed. Although we imagine she'll continue to remain around the game.