Diana Taurasi Reveals WNBA Retirement Emotion With 3-Word Message

WNBA legend Diana Taurasi only needed three words to open up about her retirement.

Grant Young

WNBA All-Star Diana Taurasi reflects on her 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury during a retirement news conference at the Phoenix Mercury's practice facility on March 13, 2025.
WNBA All-Star Diana Taurasi reflects on her 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury during a retirement news conference at the Phoenix Mercury's practice facility on March 13, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On February 25, news broke that basketball legend Diana Taurasi was retiring from the WNBA after an iconic 20-year career that included her being a three-time WNBA champion, a two-time WNBA Finals MVP, was an 11-time WNBA All-Star, a five-time WNBA scoring champion, a 10-time All-WNBA First-Team Honoree, and a six-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA.

Since her retirement announcement, plenty of people in the basketball community have come out to give the legend her flowers after an unprecedented two decades playing the sport at the highest possible level.

Per usual, Taurasi preferred to stay out of the spotlight when it came to her retirement announcement, as it was made via a February 25 article from Time's Sean Gregory. But she did conduct a March 13 press conference where she opened up about some aspects of her retirement decision, including her prevailing emotion at this point.

"I am sad," Taurasi said of her retirement, per an X post from the Phoenix Mercury. "I don't show it. You know, I don't like to outwardly show my sadness, but I am sad. You know, it's the game I’ve played since I was 7. It's all the things that, in life, I always loved to do, and that was to play the game of basketball."

The basketball community is also going to be sad when Taurasi isn't suited up for the Mercury's first game of the 2025 season against the Seattle Storm on May 17. However, there's no doubt that the WNBA legend will continue to show her face around the league as it learns how to move forward without her on the court.

