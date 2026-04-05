Diana Taurasi Weighs in on Geno Auriemma-Dawn Staley Final Four Exchange

This year's Final Four round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament didn't disappoint. In what was a rematch of last year's national championship between two historic programs, UConn and South Carolina, it involved all the drama a sporting event could provide - elite talent, legendary coaches, and even some extracurricular drama—highlighted by Geno Auriemma's heated exchange with Dawn Staley

Auriemma's controversial behavior didn't just start at the end of the game. He gave ESPN's Holly Rowe a blunt interview where he expressed his frustrations with how the game was being officiated. It seemed as though the boiling point carried over the remainder of the contest. His frustration was then targeted at Staley when he stated postgame that he waited for three minutes for a pregame handshake. Initially it was speculated that the two didn't shake hands at all prior to the game, which was later debunked when ESPN showed a video of a pregame handshake.

Staley has dismissed questions regarding the two's altercation making it clear that her focus is solely on her team winning a national championship. As for Auriemma, he has since issued an apology to South Carolina.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley (right) yells at Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma at Mortgage Matchup Center during the Women's Final Four in Phoenix on April 3, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diana Taurasi Shares Thoughts on Heated Exchange

UConn legend Diana Taurasi was pulling for her alma-mater to once again make it all the way to the national championship. In what was a high intensity game, she also witnessed the viral moment when her former head coach got into an altercation with Staley as the final seconds dwindled in what was a UConn Final Four exit.

She brushed off any speculation around beef between the coaches when speaking with SiriusXM.

The 🐐 weighs in on the Geno Auriemma-Dawn Staley confrontation at the end of their Final Four showdown. pic.twitter.com/jnKQ25SExB — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) April 4, 2026

"You can put whatever label you want and you can say whatever you want about the situation. But to me, it was two people competing at the highest level. They have tremendous respect for each other," Taurasi said.

What makes Taurasi's perspective on the situation unique is that she has spent a lot of time around each coach and knows their personalities very well. She was obviously coached by Auriemma at UConn, and she played alongside Staley at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Taurasi has played a lot of basketball throughout her life and with that comes valuable experiences and relationships. The Final Four game between the two blue bloods of women's college basketball brought back many memories for her.

"It reminds me of when I was in college, and Tennessee was at top of the mountain, and you want to knock them down. You want to be the better team. Connecticut is still Connecticut. We get to the Final Four and lose and it's a terrible year. Call it what you want to call it, but it's a great rivalry," Taurasi added.

No matter how this situation is interpreted, the next matchup between UConn and South Carolina just became even more intriguing.