DiJonai Carrington Doesn't Seem Thrilled About Stephanie White Leaving Sun
Barely over a week into the WNBA offseason, the league's coaching carousel is already well underway.
One day after the Indiana Fever that they'd be parting ways with Christie Sides, the Connecticut Sun announced that 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year Stephanie White would not be returning to the team next season.
It had been widely reported over the past few days that White — who led the Sun to a 55-25 regular season record in her two seasons with the team — was likely to be leaving Connecticut. And the general sentiment seems to be that she'll be headed back to the Indiana Fever.
Per an October 28 article from ESPN's Alexa Philippou, White said of the change, "It's not an easy decision to leave Connecticut, but I think the best one for my family and my career.
"So this has not been easy," White continued. "But certainly, at the end of the day, it's tough for me being away from my family. So from a professional standpoint and a personal standpoint, I feel like it's the best decision."
While it might be the best decision for White, it doesn't appear to bode well for the Sun's prospects next season and in the future. Connecticut guard DiJonai Carrington seemed to echo this sentiment on Monday by posting on X, "😵💫😵💫😵💫".
Of course, it's uncertain what exactly Carrington is alluding to. But the timing would indicate that she's reacting to White leaving the team.
This could very well be the first step of Connecticut deciding to undergo a complete rebuild, which might mean more dominoes will soon fall within their roster.