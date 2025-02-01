DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith to Be WNBA Teammates After Reported Wings-Sun Trade
Now that February 1 has arrived, WNBA free agents can actually put pen to paper and finalize the contracts they've been negotiating with teams for the latter half of January.
While most of the top available players had already agreed to deals heading into February 1, one player who seemingly did not (at least reportedly) was former Connecticut Sun star guard DiJonai Carrington, who was a restricted free agent.
However, that changed on February 1, as Winsidr's Rachel Galligan reported on X, "The Dallas Wings are finalizing a deal with the Connecticut Sun that would send the No. 8 pick and Jacy Sheldon to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for Dijonai Carrington and the No. 12 pick multiple sources tell @winsidr".
There are several compelling aspects of this trade. Perhaps the biggest is that the Dallas Wings are receiving another high-level guard, who will pair with Arike Ogunbowale and most likely Paige Bueckers, who is expected to be the Wings' selection with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Also of note is that former Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith, with whom Carrington is in a relationship, got traded to the Wings in a three-team deal that was announced on January 31.
Now Carrington and Smith get to be teammates again, as they were at Baylor University for one season while the two were in college.
It's also interesting to see Jacy Sheldon on the move to Connecticut, as she was the Wings' first-round pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft. However, given that she struggled to find consistency in her rookie season combined with Bueckers' pending arrival, perhaps a change of scenery is the best option for Sheldon.