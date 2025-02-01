NaLyssa Smith Sends First Reaction After Being Traded From Fever
Former Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith had a tumultuous relationship with her franchise's fanbase during the 2024 regular season.
Given that Smith didn't always seem like she was completely content in Indiana combined with her inconsistent play style, fans always seemed at odds with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft for one reason or another.
After the Fever signed former Dallas Wings standout Natasha Howard (which was announced on Friday morning), Indiana fans were feeling like Smith's time with the franchise might soon be coming to an end.
And they were right, as Smith was traded to the Dallas Wings as part of a three-team trade that sent Mercury sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham to the Fever, which was also announced on Friday.
In the wake of this trade announcement, Wings superstar Arike Ogunbowale made an X post that wrote, "instagram bio changed so fast 😂 I love it. welcome! @NaLyssaSmith"
Ogunbowale is alluding to the fact that, merely minutes after the trade involving Smith was announced, she changed her Instagram bio from @indianafever to @dallaswings.
Smith then responded to Ogunbowale's X post with a photo of the two embracing before a WNBA game with the caption, "FUGGIT LETS DOITTTTTT 🤣🤝🏽🤝🏽".
It sounds like Smith isn't too torn up about the trade. She'll now receive a fresh start in Dallas while playing along with Ogunbowale and the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, which will almost certainly be Paige Bueckers.
The Fever play the Wings for the first time in the 2025 WNBA regular season on June 27.
Recommended Reading:
- Sophie Cunningham Throws Back to Caitlin Clark All-Star Embrace After Fever Trade
- Fever Land Sophie Cunningham, Move NaLyssa Smith in Satou Sabally to Mercury Trade
- NaLyssa Smith's Indiana Fever Future Questioned After Natasha Howard Signing