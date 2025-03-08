DiJonai Carrington Recalls Kim Mulkey Suspicions About NaLyssa Smith Relationship
Most women's basketball fans are probably aware of the romantic relationship between Dallas Wings players DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith.
However, what might not be as well known is that the sparks regarding their relationship first started during the one year they played at Baylor University together during the 2020-21 season, after Carrington transferred there from Stanford.
LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey was Baylor's head coach at this time. And during her March 7 appearance on the Unapologetically Angel show, Carrington told Angel Reese (who played under Mulkey at LSU) a story about their shared college coach clocking this relationship with Smith early.
"There was one time though, she called me in her office... so I go in there before practice," Carrington said of Mulkey before digressing to talk about how she defended Smith during a Baylor team meeting the day prior, after Smith got in trouble for something.
"I go up in [Mulkey's office], and she's like, 'You know what, Carrington? Do you and NaLyssa call yourselves a thing? Y'all call yourselves an item?' And I'm like, 'Huh? What are you talking about?... No?'" Carrington added while laughing.
"She's like 'Yesterday, you sure were really on her side... I think you're a pretty smart young lady, but yesterday, I don't know,'" Carrington continued.
Reese then mentioned how she received a book from Mulkey when she arrived at LSU that said there was no dating of teammates allowed before Carrington said she didn't know of any rule of that sort.
Then Carrington claimed that she and Smith weren't dating in college, which Reese didn't seem to believe.
It would be hilarious to hear how Mulkey recalls this interaction.