Draymond Green Notes How Caitlin Clark's 'Oh My God' Impact Lifted the WNBA

The most common NBA comparison that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark receives is with Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry.

And this makes sense. Curry is the greatest three-point shooter in the sport's history and has become one of the world's biggest sports stars because of his uncanny range. Clark has done the same with the women's game. While she doesn't have the same championship credentials (yet), nobody can deny that her ability to generate highlights has only helped the game's growth.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | John Jones-Imagn Images

Draymond Green's Comments About Caitlin Clark's Highlightability Speaks Volumes

Nobody has had a better view of Curry's greatness over the years than Draymond Green, his longtime teammate with the Warriors, with whom he has won four NBA championships. Green was the guest on an April 29 episode of Aliyah Boston and Candace Parker's "Post Moves" podcast and spoke glowingly of Clark's impact.

"There's always a lot of flak, or how much recognition, if you will, or credit, if you will, that Caitlin Clark deserves for the viewership of the WNBA. And how much isn't her, right? And I'm not here to debate that, I don't really care. What I am gonna say is her shooting threes across half-court was one thing that [fans] could see and be like, 'Oh my God, that's like Steph! Oh, I can see that! Oh my god, wow, did y'all see that? Let more of us look now,'" Green said.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"I think that had a big impact, because it was something that they can see, and [be like], 'Oh my god, wow.' Once they said, 'Wow.' You look, and you're like, 'Oh my god, the skill level of this league is in some ways higher than the NBA.' But you get to see a highlight play in the NBA, so then it's like, they attach themselves to the highlights. Which is why people watch highlights of a game and think they know the whole story, because they see highlights, right?" he added.

"Now, I'm so happy to see the league grow and get its due. And to see this new CBA, and y'all making more money than you ever have. And you should be. And by the way, if you ask me, I think it should be more, but that's just me. We'll get there," he added.

Draymond Green talking about how Caitlin Clark’s ability to create highlights has helped the WNBA



🎥: @PostMovesShow pic.twitter.com/mZFxft7P0B — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) April 30, 2026

It's cool to hear Green speaking of Clark in this way, and the fact that he mentions her and Curry in the same breath speaks volumes about how he views the Fever star.