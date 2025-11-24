Reported Caitlin Clark Issue Linked to Steph Curry's Under Armour Divorce
One of the biggest stories in the basketball world right now is the reports that Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and Under Armour's relationship has reached its end.
Earlier this month, news broke that the four-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP, and the consensus greatest three-point shooter in basketball history had ended his 13-year relationship with Under Armour. As a result, the iconic Curry Brand (which formally launched in 2020 and was the biggest aspect of Under Armour's basketball portfolio) will now operate independently, thus making Curry a sneaker free agent.
There are several fascinating layers to this split, among the most notable being that the sneaker landscape (and sports apparel landscape more broadly) had significantly changed. Of course, Under Armour has been fighting an uphill battle against the likes of Nike for years in signing the top athletes in sports.
When it comes to women's basketball, there's no bigger athlete than Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark. Nike signed Clark in April 2024, right before she entered the WNBA, to a deal that was reported at eight years and $28 million and included a signature shoe, which is expected to release in 2026.
Under Armour's Caitlin Clark Recruitment Misstep Sparked Steph Curry Frustration Before Split
Nike wasn't the only apparel brand to court Clark. However, they were the only ones who gave her an offer that was worth considering, as reports indicated that no other companies came close to the deal Nike offered her.
This includes Under Armour. And a November 21 report from Bloomberg suggests this misstep from Under Armour was a factor in Steph Curry's growing frustration with the brand.
"One sore point for Curry was the attempt last year to recruit Caitlin Clark to join his brand, according to people familiar with the matter. He and the company pursued the phenom, but Under Armour’s offer trailed the total value of Nike’s pitch, the people said. Clark, now a star in the WNBA, opted to sign with Nike," the article wrote, which was also mentioned in a November 24 article from Sports Business Journal.
It's no surprise that Curry wanted Under Armour to make a bigger push to sign Clark, given how impactful she is in the women's basketball space. And the intrigue surrounding her first signature Nike show is a great example of that intrigue ultimately turning into revenue for Nike.
There's a decent chance that Steph Curry could end up with Nike, which means that he'll be alongside Clark after all.
