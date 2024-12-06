Draymond Green Reps Valkyries on Warriors Sideline Ahead of WNBA Expansion Draft
One of the most highly anticipated events of the WNBA offseason is taking place this Friday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m. EST: the Golden State Valkyries WNBA Expansion Draft.
The women's basketball community has been waiting for this day ever since the Valkyries expansion franchise was announced back in 2023. After various reveals (with the most recent being their jersey unveiling), fans will finally get to find out which active WNBA players will be leaving their current teams and becoming members of the league's newest franchise.
There's no place more hyped up for Golden State's arrival than the San Francisco Bay Area, which has proven to be one of basketball's most fervent fanbases through the Golden State Warriors.
While many fans across the league think Warriors fans only arrived during the team's dynastic run of four NBA Championships from 2015-2022, real ones recognize that Golden State's former Oakland stadium Oracle Arena was selling out consistently years before that, and boasted one of the sport's most loyal and passionate fanbases.
And that loyalty appears to have translated to the Valkyries — which was shown by Warriors legend Draymond Green rocking a Valkyries jersey during Golden State's 99-93 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday.
The Warriors' X account posted a photo of Green sitting on the bench with the jersey on, captioned, "Fitted ⚡️".
The Valkyries' X account also posted a video of Green fitted out with the clever caption, "draymond g̶r̶e̶e̶n̶ violet".
Surely Green will be tuned in to ESPN on Friday to see the Valkyries' Expansion Draft outcome.