Sophie Cunningham Changes DeWanna Bonner Tune During Dream Playoff Run

Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner don't seem to see eye to eye in most matters. At least, that's how it usually seems whenever the two former Indiana Fever teammates are interacting or speaking about each other.

But Cunningham was willing to give Bonner, who is now a key member of the Atlanta Dream's rotation, credit where it was due during the most recent episode of her "No Hesitation" podcast.

"But you have to give Atlanta credit too, man. Their roster this year, adding DeWanna Bonner, I think that experience, and that leadership, and veteranness has absolutely helped them dial in on what's important," Cunningham said.

“Jordin Canada man. She’s a beast … she is kind of the head of the snake sometimes.” -- Sophie loves what shes seeing from the Atlanta Dream in the playoffs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RJn6W1TxBL — No Hesitation Show (@NoHesiShow) October 9, 2026

These comments came before the Dream swept the New York Liberty in the WNBA Semifinals, which set them up for a WNBA Finals showdown with the Golden State Valkyries. Which means they're even more true now compared to when Cunningham said them.

And Cunningham's praise is backed up by the stats. The Dream signed Bonner on August 27, and she made her debut on August 30. Atlanta is 10-0 since that debut game, including five straight playoff victories.

Bonner joining the Dream received praise when it happened, more so because of the leadership value that she could bring to Atlanta's relatively young and inexperienced roster rather than the on-court contributions she can make at this point in her career. And that has proven to be very true, as evidenced by how Atlanta has performed since signing her.

Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner's History Makes This Praise Even More Impressive

Cunningham and Bonner were teammates with the Fever for a short time in 2025, before Bonner requested a trade from the organization that ultimately led to her being waived and signing with the Phoenix Mercury.

The two had a heated exchange when the Fever played the Mercury on June 22, which ended with Cunningham having a prolonged finger-pointing at Bonner that was one of the most talked-about things in sports at the time.

Cunningham has also referred to Bonner, who is a two-time WNBA champion, as "Miss Priss" in the past, suggesting that she believes Bonner is high maintenance and a prima donna.

Regardless of whether that's true, it certainly hasn't shown up during Bonner's time with the Dream. Even Cunningham can see how positive an impact she is having on that roster right now, which could lead to Atlanta's capturing their first WNBA championship in franchise history.