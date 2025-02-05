Travis Kelce Heaps Praise on Caitlin Clark Amid Chiefs Super Bowl Media Duties
There have been several instances of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and iconic Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce connecting over the past couple of months.
One example of this is when Clark appeared as a guest on Kelce's New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his brother (who is a retired NFL star) Jason.
At one point in that podcast, Clark said, "I mean, obviously Travis is up there," when asked who her favorite Chiefs player is.
"I made it!" Travis Kelce then said.
"I'm obviously a big Patrick [Mahomes] fan, too," Clark added. "The both of you, you're pretty great."
A few weeks later, Clark was seen alongside Kelce's pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift in Kelce's suite at a Chiefs playoff game. While there, a photo of her posing alongside some of Kelce's friends went viral.
Kelce provided Clark with a lot of praise when speaking with the media in advance of his February 5 Super Bowl contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Oh man, she's unbelievable," Kelce said of Clark, per an X post from WISH-TV's Anthony Calhoun. "She's the funnest one to watch right now, and one of the best basketball players I've ever seen. And it has been so cool to see her at Taylor's concert, and coming out to a Chiefs game and hanging out with us.
"I just have nothing but great things to say about who she is as a person. She's so welcoming, and just so warm as an individual, that she can have a conversation with anybody," Kelce continued. "She's cut from the same cloth as me in that regard. Us Midwesterners tend to accept everybody with open arms, and she was so kind to my family and everyone in the suite when she came to KC.
"Huge fans of Caitlin Clark in my family and friend group," he concluded.
It will be fun to see how Clark, Kelce, and Swift's relationship continues to develop and strengthen as time passes. And we expect to see Kelce and Swift at a Fever game this season.