Emotional A'ja Wilson Shares Bam Adebayo Embrace After Aces WNBA Finals Win

With their 97-86 win over the Phoenix Mercury on October 10, the Las Vegas Aces 2025 WNBA Finals champions, thus marking the third WNBA championship they've secured in the past four seasons.

It will come as no surprise that two-time reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson was fantastic during Friday's win, which made it so the Aces swept the Mercury in the best-of-seven series. She finished the game with 31 points on 7 of 21 shooting from the field (while also making a whopping 17 of 19 free throws), to go along with 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Wilson averaged 28.5 points per game during these WNBA Finals. And if she wasn't already considered one of the greatest women's basketball players of all time before securing this fourth WNBA championship (although she certainly was in most people's books), this performance surely puts her on the Mount Rushmore of WNBA GOATs.

Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with teammates after game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

A'ja Wilson Shares Wholesome WNBA Finals Winning Moment With NBA Boyfriend Bam Adebayo

While Wilson tried to keep her relationship with Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo under wraps for much of 2024, this basketball power couple eventually did a hard launch to make things official, thus ending the worst-kept secret in the basketball community.

Now Wilson and Adebayo are constantly being seen with each other. And he was there for Wilson's WNBA Finals winning moment on Friday night. ESPN's X account posted a video of an emotional Wilson going up to hug Adebayo in the court shortly after she won her third WNBA championship.

Cameras caught her saying, "Thank you for believing in me, baby!" And she seemed to repeat this several times. Adebayo could be heard saying, "You got it done... You're okay."

The post was captioned, "WHAT A MOMENT FOR A'JA AND BAM ❤️," and has over 700,000 views in an hour and a half.

WHAT A MOMENT FOR A'JA AND BAM ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E45DOqykjv — ESPN (@espn) October 11, 2025

Given that Wilson and Adebayo weren't a couple at the time of the Aces' last championship in 2023 (at least not publicly), this was the first time they were able to share such a powerful moment.

Perhaps Adebayo can use this as fuel to help propel his Heat team to an NBA championship. Although that's probably the last thing on his mind right now, as this time is for celebrating what Wilson and her Aces squad just accomplished.

And there's surely a lot of celebrating to be done in the days and weeks to come for the entire city of Las Vegas.

