Emotional Geno Auriemma Reveals 3-Word Message to Paige Bueckers After UConn Title
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team has won the 2025 NCAA championship after their dominant 82-59 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks on April 6.
This marks the 12th national championship victory for legendary Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma. However, it seems like this one might be the most emotional for him.
Auriemma subbed star guard Paige Bueckers (who just won her first NCAA championship after a rollercoaster five seasons in UConn) out with about 90 seconds left in the contest so she would get her flowers. The two then embraced on the sidelines, and Bueckers burst into tears. The two then shared some words before Bueckers moved on to celebrating with her teammates on the bench.
Auriemma (who was clearly emotional and struggling to hold back tears) spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe after the game. And when asked what he said to Bueckers in that moment, Auriemma sent an incredible sentimental message.
"I love you," Auriemma said with his voice cracking. "That's all I can say. I love you."
There was a question about whether Auriemma was emotional when watching Paige Bueckers leave a press conference earlier in this NCAA Tournament. While that may still be up for debate, nobody can deny that Auriemma was holding back tears (and not doing a great job of holding them back) in this moment.
And rightfully so, considering how much this moment must mean to Bueckers after her five seasons spent playing for Auriemma. It's truly awesome to see this legendary player-coach relationship end with a national title.