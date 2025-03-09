ESPN Analyst Demands Respect on Hailey Van Lith's Name Amid TCU Breakout
14 months ago, the TCU Horned Frogs women's basketball team had to plea for regular students to try out for their roster because they were so injury-depleted and had to forfeit games as a result.
Fast forward a little bit over a year and the Horned Frogs are 30-3, the country's No. 8 ranked team, and are about to play in the Big 12 Championship Game against the Baylor Bears.
There's no doubt that a key component to this staggering turnaround is the addition of former Louisville and LSU guard Hailey Van Lith, who transferred to TCU after last season ended.
Van Lith won Big 12 Conference Player of the Year earlier this week. And when speaking about criticism she has received about her transferring for a fifth NCAA season, Van Lith said, "It's funny to see people react and think about it negatively, but when you really analyze it, a lot of it comes down to frustration that they didn't have that opportunity. I'm not gonna allow people to make me feel bad because I was blessed with this opportunity to play five years."
Van Lith isn't defending herself alone. During a March 9 ESPN segment, analyst Chiney Ogwumike sent a clear message to any Van Lith detractors.
"I'll just say is like this: Let the apologies be as loud as the disrespect when it comes to Hailey Van Lith," Ogwumike said per an X post from College GameDay. She then discussed how Van Lith has been such a massive difference-maker for this Horned Frogs team.
It will be fun to see how far Van Lith can lead TCU during the NCAA Tournament.